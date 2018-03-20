Indore: IIMI Placements: International package up by Rs 24 Lakh, domestic witnesses Rs 4 Lakh fall

Indore: With Indian economy showing signs of recovery post demonetisation, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIMI) witnessed 100 per cent placements with a significant increase in average salary of the students.

“As many as 624 students had participated in the campus placements and all of them received job offers,” said placement officer of IIMI, Bhavya Kapoor. She stated that while the institute witnessed an increase in average salary along with a major hike in international package, domestic highest package shot down in comparison to the last year.

The highest international package offered this year was Rs 63.45 lakh, nearly Rs 24 lakh more than what was offered last year, while the highest domestic package was Rs 33.04 lakh, nearly Rs 4 lakh less compared to last year’s Rs 37 lakh, she informed, adding that the average CTC for the 2018 batch was Rs 18.17 lakh, which was a 12 per cent increase from the previous year whereas for the IPM batch it was Rs 15.16 lakh, a phenomenal increase of 21 per cent from the previous year.

In fact, owing to the excellent performance of students in their summer internships, the number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) extended by companies this year saw an increased by whopping 40 per cent to 147.

The Finance and Sales & Marketing domains dominated the campus placements with nearly 200 recruiters participating in it. With 27 per cent students opting for Finance roles and participation of multiple investment banks, private equity and venture capital firms offering highly coveted front end roles, the institute no doubt has emerged as one of the top destinations for finance recruitment in the country.

Major recruiters such as Axis Bank, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank were among many others who continued their long-term association with IIMI this year as well. The Consulting domain too saw an extensive participation by stalwarts like Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte USI, Ernst & Young, EXL Service, Infosys Management Consulting, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Sales & Marketing remained a preferred domain as usual among the participants with industry giants like Asian Paints, Dabur, Godrej & Boyce, GroupM, GSK Pharma, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, HUL, ITC and L’Oréal recruiting in large numbers. In the technology domain, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Google, HUL, HCL, IBM, and Infosys were amongst others reaffirming their faith in the elite B-school.

Participants also received offers from an array of big players in General Management, Operations and HR domain such as Aditya Birla Group, Airtel, GMR, Mahindra & Mahindra, Microland, PayTM, Reliance Industries, amongst many others.

The third batch of the five-year Integrated Programme (IPM) witnessed recruiters like Asian Paints, CP Group, Goldman Sachs, HUL, JPMorgan Chase, L’Oréal, Nomura and UAE Exchange offering handsome packages to the students.