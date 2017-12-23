Indore: IIM Impact League: Run to chase away hunger, unemployment from earth

Indore: In a first of its kind Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) will be organising a unique three-day fest ‘Impact League’ during their undergraduate sports fest Ranbhoomi, scheduled to be held in city on January 19, 2018. The event planned in association with Impact App will witness a curious concept where the participants can donate Rs 10 for every kilometre they walk for a noble cause.

The donation would further go to fund projects of two charitable organisations, Feeding India and Feeding America, who have been fighting hunger by providing free food to the needy, and also, the American Red Cross, which is committed to restore normal situations in a place effected by disaster, and train unemployed youths. Money donated for this cause also goes to the Nasscomm Foundation which provides unemployed youth with certain skill training in order to make them employable.

“A total of 109 colleges are participating in the league from across the nation. These include the IITs, IIMs and other government and private institutions. IIM Indore is currently at the top of the leader board with contribution close to Rs 26,000. Acropolis College stands second in the league with Rs 10,500 donated already,” media coordinator of IIM Indore Ananya Mishra informed.

Winners of the league will be declared at the closing ceremony of Ranbhoomi on January 21, 2018. A few among the top 50 contributors shall also be presented with a Hero motorbike.