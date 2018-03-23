Indore: IIM alumnus launches start-up to turn India 100% literate

Indore: An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIMI) has launched a start-up ‘Kriger Campus: India’s Education Network’ which is aimed at making India literate.

“Making India 100% literate is not the heading of any political parties’ manifesto but the vision statement of Kriger Campus,” said IPM 2012-17 batch student Suraj Satyarthi who along two others — Chandan Satyarthi (IIT Mandi) and Neeraj Verma (Sikkim Manipal University)– launched the start-up.

Founded in January, Kriger Campus has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from an angel investor in Delhi. “It all started as a weekend project in 2017 when the team started taking seminars in schools and colleges,” Suraj said.

After 30+ seminars and interacting with 10000+ students what the team realised was that majority of students were motivated to excel in life but do not have proper guidance to take correct academic decisions.

The team conducted an extensive research and identified four grass-root level problems in the current education system. “The problems we observed were that people couldn’t connect with people for educational purposes on social media; they couldn’t find the latest and verified information about institutes; they faced problem in getting and filling admission forms; and were misguided by strangers giving wrong advice on the internet,” Suraj said. “The answer to all these problems is Kriger Campus.”

Anyone who is associated with education can register on the platform to grow their network among students, teachers, school, colleges and institutes and get updates about the latest exams, form, events.

Besides, the marketplace will allow anyone to buy or sell educational content. These problems and solutions were validated in a 3-month long pilot test which got 10000+ users, 50+ institutions on the app.

The strategy development team includes experts from different segments of the education system — Dr VSP Srivastav (Former CD director of IGNOU) Sqn Ldr (Retd) Manish Kumar (Bestselling author, Coach SAI), career counsellors, psychologists, professors and influencers.

“The funds raised will be used in team expansion, app and website development which is set to be launched in May. They are already in talks with ivy league universities for collaboration,” Suraj said. “The current mission of Kriger Campus is to provide educational resources to every Indian by connecting all the stakeholders of Indian education system,” he added.