Indore: ICSI seminar on digitisation on Friday

Indore: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Indore Chapter is organising a seminar on digitalisation and governance here at Hotel Lemon Tree on Friday. Chapter chairman CS Manoj Bhandari said the seminar would be divided in four technical sessions. A session on women at workplace would be addressed by Vishal Kedia, founder of complykaro.com. Another session on cyber crime awareness and security would be addressed by Varun Kapoor, additional director general of police. A motivational session on leading with excellence will be taken by Anand Munshi, one of the top motivational thinkers of the country.

ICSI is a national professional body established under an Act of Parliament (The Company Secretaries Act, 1980) to regulate and develop the profession of company secretaries in the country.