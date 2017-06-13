Indore: Ice-Break @ IIM An extravagant break from hectic academic life for EPGP students

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore’s EPGP Batch 2017-18 was rolled out last month, and with students settling into their academic and daily routines, the Campus Coordination Committee lately organised a cultural evening titled ‘Ice Break’ for the participants.

The event injected some fun spirit in the participants and their family members as well, who participated in the event with full fervour.

“The event helped the batch mates to know each other personally in a better way and build a strong bonding. They also got an opportunity to present their talents with many participants playing guitar, singing songs, reciting poems and performing stand-up comedy too. A few participants also performed break dance and bhangra adding charm to the evening,” IIM Indore media in charge Ananya Mishra said.

The event also witnessed a yoga chant-cum-performance by a professional troupe especially invited from Indore. This was followed by some back-to-back dance performances and poetry recitals by some children of EPGP participants.

The night closed with all the participants hitting the stage and dancing to some great music. The first cultural night by the EPGP 2017-18 batch was full of discoveries, fun and loads of laughter, the IIM Indore release said.