Indore: ICAR scientists seek revised pay, stage silent protest

Indore: A silent protest was staged by agriculture scientists against delay in the implementation of 7th Pay Commission UGC package at Indore-based Indian Institute of Soybean Research of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Thursday.

Scientists associated with Agricultural Research Service Scientists Forum (ARSSF) observed a silent protest all across the country and the protest in the city was a part of its nationwide protest demanding immediate implementation of the revised pay as per the commission and five days a week in the ICAR institutes.

Scientists wore black badges to mark their protest and an ARSSF delegation from the city unit submitted a memorandum to ICAR-IISR, Indore director, seeking redressal of both the issues. Office-bearers of ARSSF, Indore unit, including president Dr Maharaj Singh, secretary Dr MP Sharma, joint secretary Dr JB Singh and treasurer Dr RK Verma, informed that more than 5,000 ICAR scientists were still waiting for the implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

While scientists from other organisations (CSIR, DRDO and ISRO) are getting the revised salary as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, such undue delay in implementation of the commission in ICAR has demoralised the agriculture scientists, they said.