Indore: IAS, SAS officials assigned duties for Assembly Elections 2018

Indore: The district election office has made preparations for assembly elections as senior IAS and State Administrative Service officials have been assigned jobs. The state assembly elections are scheduled in last week of November and election dates are likely to be declared in first week of next month. Collector and district election officer Nishant Warwade entrusted election-related responsibilities to the officers posted in the district on Tuesday.

As per plan, ADM Ajay Dev Sharma will look after responsibility of manpower and observers’ management, additional collector Kailash Wankhede will look into EVM management, divisional officer Board of Secondary Education BBS Tomar will look after transport management while additional commissioner IMC Santosh Tagore will look after material management.

Similarly, district panchayat CEO Neha Meena will look after monitoring committee and Systematic Voters Educational and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Manjula Tiwari, deputy director, women empowerment department has been made incharge of SMS monitoring and communication.

Duties of other officers