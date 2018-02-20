Indore: I-T begins massive crackdown on tax dodgers

Prosecution cases against 48 begin, notice to 2,221 out of 5,163 who deposited more than Rs 15 Lakh during demonetisation

Indore: Chief commissioner of income tax, Indore region, Ajay Kumar Chouhan released income taxpayers expansion scheme and income tax collection scheme at his office on Monday. Principal commissioner Shelly Jindal and joint commissioner Punit Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Acting tough against tax evaders, income tax department has filed prosecution case against 48 tax dodgers located under the jurisdiction of chief commissioner of income tax Indore region. Out of them one accused has been sent behind bars while look-out notice released against another person, revealed Chouhan, here at Aaykar Bhawan on Monday.

Interacting with media on the sidelines of releasing two schemes to increase base of taxpayers and tax collections, Chouhan said “The department has served notice to 2,221 out of 5163 people who had deposited more than Rs 15 lakh during demonetisation. Notices are served under section 141 of I-T Act, which makes them liable to file returns and disclose sources of the amount.”

He further urged the taxpayers, especially who were under reporting their income or had stopped filing returns, to file ITR by March 31 and also, deposit advance tax by March 15. He said that the “Department is ready to crack whip on those who are deliberately escaping filing of proper returns and also the non-filers as the department has prepared a very minute and comprehensive list of violators through rigorous data mining.”

More efforts to broaden taxpayer base: Chief commissioner of income tax Indore region, Ajay Kumar Chouhan informed that in order to broaden base of new taxpayers, department will organise outreach programme in all 16 districts under CC I-T Indore region. Tax returns preparers will also be deployed at all the 10 Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) to help out tax payers at nominal fees

1 held, look-out notice to another

Chouhan informed that a taxpayer from Khandwa, Ashwin kumar Kataria was arrested earlier this month by the department for recovery of Rs 6 crore as tax. “He was on the run for last four years,” the chief commissioner informed. Similarly, on request of the chief commissioner I-T (Indore), look-out notice by Union ministry of home affairs has been issued against SK Agrawal, who recently returned to India from Dubai after being at large for over four years. A recovery demand of Rs 2 crore income tax has been pending against Agrawal, out of which he had paid Rs 1.45 crore,” Chouhan said.

1.45 lakh non-return filers identified

The department identified as many as 1,45,442 tax dodgers in the region through Non-filer Monitoring System (NMS), out of which notices were already served to 25,000 people located in the region including almost half of Indore city, Khandwa, Khargone and Burhanpur district. People, who deposited hefty amount in their bank accounts earned from sharing trading, gold jewellery, land dealings and other such professions but did not file I-T return were also served notices by the department.

49 shell cos under scammer

As many as 49 shell companies registered with ROC MP and located in CC I-T Indore region were reportedly on the radar of the department for having liability of paying Long Term Capital Gain through penny stocks. Notices were already served to 17 such shell companies.

12,200 stop-filers traced

As many as 12,200 stop-filers, who did not file returns for last three years, have been identified so far, and the number may go higher. The department is gearing-up to serve notice to them.

New GST registrants on radar

Following migration from VAT to GST, about 20,198 persons are new GST registrants with a total turnover of more than Rs 20 lakh and earning more than Rs 2.50 lakh per year. However, many among them have been violating the norms and thus attracting the I-T eye.

11 recovery surveys conducted

There are 600 taxpayers who lost their case in commissioner of income tax (appeal) and some, who lost their case in income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT). For recovery of the confirmed amount, the department has so far conducted 11 recovery surveys. Chouhan requested these taxpayers to file returns to avoid action of recovery survey and penalty. Even pending case holders can deposit 20% tax of the total amount under question.