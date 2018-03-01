Indore: Husband, in-laws booked for Rs 25 lakh dowry demand

Indore: Police on Wednesday booked man and four of his family members for allegedly harassing his wife for Rs 25 lakh dowry and an SUV. No arrests have been made so far till filling this report.

According to women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma, Babita Rasile of Ujjain stated in her complaint that she got married to Jaiprakash Rasile of Ambedkar Nagar in February 2005. After two years of their marriage, her husband Jaiprakash, his father Hiralal, mother Jyoti, brothers Lokesh and Vijay started harassing her over petty issues.

She stated in her complaint that when Jaiprakash got appointment as Sub-Inspector, he along with his family started demanding Rs 25 lakh and a SUV as dowry from her family.

The accused also thrashed her many times when she refused to bring dowry from her parents. The police are investigating the case.