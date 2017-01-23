Indore: Hundreds run for ‘rashtriya ekta’

Mhow: Over 2700 officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks, defense civil employees, their families and children participated in the ‘Mini Marathon’ and ‘Run for Fun’ aimed at keeping the spirit of ‘rashtriya ekta’ alive, held here at Mhow cantt, in the chilly morning of Sunday.

Mini Marathon for 10.5 km was flagged off by major general Harvijay Singh, Commandant Military college of Telecommunication Engineering at 7:30 am. Run for Fun for 2.4 km was flagged off by Charanjeet, chairperson, Family Welfare Organization, MCTE.

The race was keenly contested and runners achieved good timings despite the chilling winters; as one team, they were able to spread the message of National Unity while curious bystanders watched them run excitedly. It was followed by a token of appreciation for the prize winners and refreshment for all the participants.