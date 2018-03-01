Indore: HPCL donates 100 benches to govt school
Indore: As part of its corporate social responsibility, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Mangalia Depot, donated 100 benches to Government Higher Secondary School, Mangalia.
Mangalia depot DGM MR Chouhan, manager Dhanisht R Pawar and school principal Rekha Nagar were present on the occasion.
Addressing the function, Chouhan said that the HPCL had promised to erected boundary wall around the school campus at outlay of Rs 30 lakh. “The construction work is going on in full swing and within one month the wall will be erected,” he said.
