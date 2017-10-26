Indore: Hotels, multi-level parking, convention centre at airport

Indore: Airport Authority of India (AAI) chairman Dr Guruprashad Mohapatra on Wednesday said that the city airport will boast of more passenger facilities, including top-of-line hotels, convention centre, multi-level parking and dedicated road to airport. He said that AAI and state agencies would prepare a comprehensive blue print of the project by November 15. All these facilities would come up on 28 acres to be provided to AAI by the district administration.

During daylong visit, Mohapatra along with AAI planning department members and airport director held a meeting with officials of district administration, IMC, IDA, Town and Country Planning. He said that availability of 28 acres has lent fresh impetus to airport expansion plan.

AAI chairman said that during a phone call, collector Nishant Warwade had agreed to offer the land but wanted a discussion on AAI planning as the district administration was keen on installing a statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. Mohapatra said that said that all above-mentioned facilities were common requirement of an airport. “If we want to operate the airport 24X7 instead of existing 6am-7pm then a lot of things will be required,’ he said.

Separate road for air passengers

We want to segregate air passengers from general visitors right from Aerodrome Road. We will need a separate road for passengers. AAI planning department with hold discussions with IDA, IMC and traffic police to device a mutually acceptable plan.

Airlines has to take call On Int. flights

Declaring airport ready for operating international flight, Mohapatra said that necessary permissions have already been procured. He, however, said that airlines will have to take a call on starting international flights. Stating that two airlines evinced interest in operating international flights from Indore, he added that they were yet to come up with a proposal in this regard. Stating that charges for using AAI airport services were quite low in comparison to private airports, he hoped that more airlines would opt for authority’s airport.

State Hanger

On state government’s proposal of a ceremonial lounge or state hangar at city airport, AAI chairman said, “Generally such permission is given to state governments if there is no technical problem.” Pitching in, airport director Aryama Sanyal said, “We received the proposal in May. We don’t have a problem if they need space for small aircraft. However, if they want to park big aircrafts then they will have to move it from the space allotted to them. We are yet to hear about their requirement.”

MOU inked for solar plant

Earlier, a MOU for setting up two solar power plant of 1MW each at Indore and Bhopal airport was inked between AAI and MP Urja Vikas Nigam in presence of AAI chairman Dr. Mohapatra.