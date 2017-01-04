Indore: Hoteliers justify service charge

Indore: City hoteliers voiced their displeasure over the Centre’s move to make service charge mandatory. They termed service charge is for ‘anticipatory’ service or offering service beyond call of duty at. They have accepted the decision of Union Government but also hinted at legal options also.

Taking a customer-friendly decision, the Union Ministry of Consumers Affairs on Monday ruled that payment of service charge by customers would be optional. If the customer is satisfied with the service, he/she can make payment for service charge. “If a hotel forces the customer to pay the service charge, the customer can challenge it in the Consumer Forum”.

Free Press tried to know the reaction of stakeholders in this regard on Tuesday. Hotels and Restaurants Association has expressed its anguish over the move and they have presented reasons for service charge. Sources said that the hotels fix service charge at the beginning of year when they decide menu and room tariff. They collect service charge from customers and pass on it to their employees.

Primarily, the salary of employees is too low as they fall under ‘unskilled’ category. So, to stop them from demanding tips from customers, the hotels are realizing service charge from customers and pass it on to them.

Hoteliers also give reason that service charge must be considered as TIPS (To Insure Prompt Service) or as an anticipatory service means offering service above and beyond call of duty. They elaborated it further that a worker has to work beyond duty hour of nine hours, so they deserve to get some additional earning, which hotels provide them by realising service charge. Very often customers’ demand heavy discounts in room tariff and they have to realise the charge to ensure that their staff should not suffer due to loss.

When asked why can’t they increase room tariff and restaurant’s bill instead of realising service charge, they said that in a competitive atmosphere it is not possible. Even if they do so, they will have to compromise with services and hygienic foods.

Scenario in city

There are 15 three-star hotels in the city which realize service charge from 5% to 8%, while there are around 10 full service hotels who take service charge from 3% to 4%. There are three five-star hotels i.e. Radisson Blue, Sayaji and Fortune Landmark etc which realise the service charge at 10%.

What they said

I welcome the decision and at the same time I would like to make it clear that the amount charged is distributed among lower class staff as an incentive. The govt decision is against them not hoteliers, who are offering service in a systematic manner. We can’t raise bill amount or room tariff due to competition. If our services are not up to mark, we will correct it. We are thinking about legal option also.

Sumit Suri, Chairman (MP-CG) Hotels and Resturants Association

Realising service charge from customers is not a means of earning for hoteliers. It is collected to ensure prompt service or anticipatory service means above and beyond call of duty done by low end staff. Hence, it is justified to charge service charge.

Mehendra Desai, GM, Hotel Papaya and Resorts, Rau.