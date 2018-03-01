Indore: Hot weather tightens its grip over Indore

Indore: Citizens would not get any relief from scorching heat as the mercury crossed over 35 degrees Celsius for the first time in this year and there is little hope of decrease in temperature in days to come.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department have said that the temperature will remain same and would increase further. The night temperature also remained high and turned the night unbearable for the people.

Meanwhile, city doctors raised an alarm over seasonal diseases and expecting rise in number of patients suffering from skin disorders as well as from jaundice.

The city experienced maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday which was two degrees above the normal. Similarly, the night temperature shot up to five degrees Celsius above the normal at 17.8 degrees Celsius. “Hot winds blowing from south direction and dry atmosphere are the reason behind increase in city temperature. The temperature would decrease only if any sudden changes take place,” the weathermen said.

The humidity recorded on Wednesday morning was 23 per cent and 22 per cent in the evening.