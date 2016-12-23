Indore: Hong Kong co to invest Rs 2,000 cr in state

Indore: Claiming that Narmada river water is most suitable for manufacturing medicines, a Hong Kong based company has expressed interest in investing Rs 2,000 crore in the state to set up manufacturing units.

This was announced by state minister for industries, Rajendra Shukla, during a review meeting held at AKVN. Shukla said that following the Global Investors’ Meet, Balaji Pharmaceuticals, based out of Hong Kong, has expressed interest in investing Rs 2000 crore.

Shukla further said that Alkaline Laboratories is investing Rs 700 crore and has deposited 25 per cent of the land cost with the government to set up its unit. The company has been allotted 40 acre land in SEZ. He said that Balaji Pharmaceuticals have tested the Narmada water and found it to be suitable for manufacturing medicines.

Similarly, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals will also invest Rs 400 crore while Syntex has asked for 200 acre land to set up plastic components of automobiles, and Shukla added further that Cadila, Ceat, Shrinath Packers, etc are also interested investing in the state.

After reviewing the developmental works being done at IT Park, Shukla said that the units set up there would provide employment to 30,000 people. He said four IT SEZs are being developed and will have companies such as Infosys, TCS, Infobeans, Impetus, etc. TCS and Infosys will provide jobs to 10,000 people each while the Impetus will provide employment to 2,000 people, he added.

Shukla said that AKVN has a land bank of 13,000 acres and 3,000 acre of developed land. It has received 106 proposals of investment involving Rs 100 crore each. The agency has started a project to supply Narmada water at the cost of Rs 300 crore.