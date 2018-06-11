Indore: His fighting spirit made him overcome physical disability

Indore: Seventy eight-year old businessman DR Lilani has a fighting spirit that inspires every youngster around him. Much like Ishaan’s story in the movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’, his story is an example of a smart child who does not fit in the conventional academic structure.

Sharing his life story with Free Press, Lilani said, “When life teaches you lessons of embracing challenges early, then you tend to enjoy them like I did.” He had trouble holding pencil as he entered kindergarten. “Later in life, I found out that it is because my neuromotors are not synchronised and sadly, there are no confirmed treatments for it even today,” Lilani said. During his childhood in 1940s and 1950s, he accepted that degree-based education was not his way.

“I would struggle to pass examination even though I knew all the answers,” Lilani said. As his hands would shake, he could barely answer two to three questions. “My problem was not recognised, hence, getting writers was out of question,” Lilani said. He cleared UP Board High School (Class X) Examination after three attempts.

“I read books and studied syllabus of class XII during my leisure time but did not attempt examination as I knew that it was not possible for me to write the answers in time,” Lilani said. Though he could not study further, he never gave up learning.

“After class X, my father asked me to work at his construction site during summer vacation,” Lilani said. There, he learned about designing, stabilising structures and engineering on site. “In 1959, my family and I moved to Calcutta as big government construction projects were coming up there,” Lilani said. Their registered firm outshone all the others in a year.

“After a year, chief engineer of the project abused my father, so I slapped him,” Lilani said. The fight cost them their business and projects. “We faced financial problems for a couple of years as payments were held up,” Lilani said. In 1969, the family moved to Kanpur.

“I was married by then and we had an offer from my relative to start ice-cream factory and dairy business,” Lilani said. The business ran successfully. He then helped another relative in setting up a rubber factory in Kanpur. “Eventually, I found my way to Jabalpur and then to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, which became my home forever,” Lilani said. He lived his dreams in Indore including having a home, raising children and living a peaceful life.