Indore: Hindi Workshop held at IIM Indore

Indore: A ‘Hindi Workshop’ aimed at promoting the use of the national language was held at Indian Institute of Management Indore on Thursday.

In the workshop, the nuances of grammar and their usage were explained to the participants.

Rakesh Sharma, assistant director at ESIC, Indore was the guest speaker for the occasion.

He spoke about standard Hindi spelling & grammar and its use in administrative work. He also spoke about use of communication in administrative tasks on a daily basis and problems in practical uses of the Hindi language and how these can be overcome.

In his address, IIM Indore Hindi officer Jaynath Yadav emphasised the importance of the Hindi language saying it is our duty as citizens of this country to embrace the language and conduct our workings in our language.