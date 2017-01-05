Indore: High Court slaps fine on Vyapam for not replying to plea

Indore: Pulling up Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) also commonly known as Vyapam, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has slapped a fine on it for failing to reply to a petition filed against it in 2015.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Vyapam directing it to positively file its reply by next hearing. A candidate had filed the petition against Vyapam alleging irregularities in exam conducted in 2015 for filling junior auditor and sub-auditor’s posts.

Petitioner Pankaj Sisodiya had also taken the exam, results of which were announced in July, 2015.

Pankaj failed by just one mark. After the results were announced, he in August 2015 moved the court alleging that irregularities in the exam. In his petition, Pankaj alleged that the model answer sheet released by Vyapam before declaring the results carried three wrong answers.

He informed the court that he had lodged a complaint with the Vyapam about this but without entertaining his complaint, the final results were announced.

After the petition was filed, the court had issued notices to the state government and Vyapam directing them to file their reply to the allegations.

But, since no reply has been filed by the exam conducting agency. In fact, the Vyapam’s counsel sought more time to file response.

When the petitioner’s counsel informed that Vyapam is seeking time to file reply for the 12th time, the court pulled up the respondent’s lawyer.

“In his defence, the Vyapam’s counsel attributed delay in file reply to change of lawyers. We objected that the current counsel took up the case in October last year. Listening to this, the court slapped fine on Vyapam,” advocate Nimish Pathak said.

The Vyapam’s counsel informed the court that they would file response in two to three days. The next date of hearing in the case has been set for January 18.