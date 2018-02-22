Indore: High Court empowers IMC to remove illegal hoardings from railway properties

Clarifies Railways can place advertisements or other communications only on platforms

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ruled that Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has right to remove all illegal hoardings and advertisements displayed on properties belonging to Railways, except for those on platforms, in Indore municipal limits.

The ruling came on a petition by IMC which contested hoardings were being installed on railway properties without its permission. The corporation contended that even though the property belongs to Railways, the right to install hoarding at properties within municipal limits rests with the municipal corporation.

The railways however argued that it had right to install hoardings of advertisers or others on its property and it did not require municipal corporation’s permission for the same.

After hearing both the parties, the court ordered for removal of hoardings and advertisements alongside tracks and on railway properties and also, clarified that the railways could install such communications only on platforms.

“The ruling of the court has empowered IMC to remove all the illegal hoardings from railway properties,” IMC counsel Manoj Munsi said.