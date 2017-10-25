Indore: Health dept seeks expert help to identify mysterious virus on prowl

Indore: Concerned over outbreak of atypical virus in city, which remained undetected even after affecting lakhs of people, district health department held a meeting with officials of Microbiology department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and Index Medical College on Tuesday to find address the situation.

Among various issues related to the outbreak, major focus of the meeting was on identifying the virus and testing the possibility of reappearance of Zika virus.

In charge of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme, Dr Asha Pandit said “We have taken special permission from state government to send lab samples of the patients to detect the hitherto undiagnosed virus.” She said that apart from microbiology departments of these colleges, samples will also be sent to laboratory in Bhopal for testing.

The move was taken by the department after a letter from former principal of Holkar Science College Dr Ram Shrivastava to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised suspicion on the reappearance of Zika virus, as a large number of people are being hit by an ‘unknown’ virus, but and treated as chikungunya patient.

The former principal in his letter also mentioned about a World Health Organisation (WHO) released in May this year, which confirmed the outbreak of Zika virus in three patients in Gujarat and also, alerted that the symptoms of the ‘unknown’ virus are same as Zika virus.

MGM Medical College administration has also decided to conduct a survey by its students to check the prevalence and reason of its outbreak in the city.

Swine flu claims one more life

A 37-year-old male from Ratlam succumbed to swine flu in Bombay Hospital here on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital in critical conditions about seven days ago. With the fresh death, the toll of the deadly diseases reached 37 in the city while as many as 128 people have been afftected by the H1N1 virus.