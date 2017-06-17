Indore: Health dept gears up to combat monsoon diseases, warns of 20% rise

Indore: With the monsoon waiting to hit the city in a couple of days, district health department has pulled up its socks to control the outbreak of seasonal diseases that accompanies the rains. The department has alerted all the health officials to check the availability of medicines at all health centers and government hospitals before the monsoon breaks.

“With the inception of monsoon, viral infections and sporadic cases of acute diarrhea will also increase. Low temperature and humidity cause these health problems,” nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Program (IDSP), Dr GL Sodhi said.

He said that number of viral disease and diarrhoea cases is all set to rise in coming days. While symptoms of seasonal diseases are already on the rise due to fluctuation in climatic conditions, those who have low immunity are in vulnerable zone.

“Humidity and water contamination provides appropriate conditions for bacterial growth due to which the cases of seasonal diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea and vector-borne diseases will go up. Number of such cases increase by 10-15 per cent in rainy season,” Dr Sodhi added.

Meanwhile, physician Dr. Mahendra Jha said that numbers do not tell the exact situation as all the hospitals do not report figures to health department, adding that “From viral fever to typhoid, cases of food and water-borne diseases and even vector-borne diseases will swell.”

Eateries under FDA scanner

Senior food safety officer Manish Swami said that they were also gearing up for the season and will collect samples of edibles, including juices and milk made products from the shops and eateries in the city. “We will launch a drive all across the city to spread awareness among people to maintain hygiene while having food from open places,” he added.

Low temperature, humidity and water contamination provide appropriate conditions for bacterial growth due to which cases of seasonal diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea and vector-borne diseases will go up

– Dr GL Sodhi

IDSP Nodal officer