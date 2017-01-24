Indore: Head constable Dinesh Sharma dies

Dewas: Head constable Dinesh Sharma, 52, posted at industrial area police station died on Monday afternoon while he was on his way to police parade ground for the rehearsal of the parade for January 26. He was taken ill and before he could be rushed to the hospital he passed away. His body was taken to his native Simrol village. Condolences were paid by superintendent of police Anshuman Singh, additional SP Amit Patidar, city SP T S Baghel and police station in charge Shailendra Mukati.