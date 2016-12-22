Indore: He supports artists, encourages seniors & motivates students

Indore: Giving back to the society by improving people’s life, 42-year-old businessman Alok Dubey arranges and takes interested seniors for special puja at Khajrana every month, supports budding artists and is working towards raising morale of students to reduce suicides because of education burden.

In the last three years since he founded ‘Alok Dubey foundation’, he has helped numerous artists and seniors. Also, he organises gatherings and events for bringing people together to promote Indian culture and values. Sharing what inspired him to start the foundation and making people smile with his little actions, he talked about various people and their stories.

Learning from their father’s actions, his daughter Kairvi and son Varchasv are inclined towards helping seniors. “They often quote examples and share ideas from their experiences,” Dubey said.

Promoting art by supporting artists

Discussing the importance of art in life, Dubey said, “With the rush towards money, art has become just a commercial mode of earning money.”

However, he feels that there are still people, who are drawn towards art simply because of their interest.

Sharing an incident that inspired him to promote art, Dubey said, “I was sitting on the railway station with my family, when a beggar came asking for money.” The beggar asked for money saying he was hungry.

“Suggesting buying him food instead of giving him cash, I started a conversation with him,” Dubey said. While he had expected that he would buy him a sumptuous meal and would feel satisfied, his plans crumbled when the beggar refused.

“It is not rare that even beggars insist on cash, instead of food, even when they claim they want it for food,” Dubey said. Asking the reason for rejecting food, he discovered an artist.

“The guy loved painting and would save most of the money for art and staying empty stomach forced him to beg,” Dubey said.

Further, the beggar made a beautiful painting on the platform using the colours he had bought from his previous savings.

“I felt touched by his painting and his interest,” Dubey said.

From that day on, he realised that everyone has dreams, but most artists are stuck in tough situations because lack of monetary returns. “Everyone can dream and if someone has genuine passion for art, then I try to promote and support the artist,” he added.

Encouraging them to take new projects

While it is natural for a person to retire from his/her duties after a certain age, one never retires from life.

Encouraging seniors to make the best use of their time, Dubey organises a special monthly puja at Khajrana for interested seniors.

“On third Sunday of month, I take a day off from my household and work duties,” Dubey said. On this day, he collects all the seniors who are interested in taking a religious trip. “I take them to Khajrana, where we have a special puja organised for them,” Dubey said.

He elaborated that this little trip makes the day special for seniors.

“Most of them look forward to this day and our group is growing,” Dubey said. Bringing them together gives seniors a chance to make new friends.

“They encourage each other to take up new projects and tasks of their interest, which can help them and the society,” he added.

Education is meant to direct, not pressure

Number of cases about suicides because of examination stress, pressure and bad results are regularly reported. Chipping in to help these students by writing about the consequences of their actions, Dubey is trying to explain them that education does not necessarily relate to life or success.

Sharing his opinion, Dubey said, “Our education system is promotion that studying translates to income, but that is not true.” He elaborated that education must be targeted to improve vision and provide direction.

“We have been telling students that education is must for earning livelihood, success and popularity, which is not true,” Dubey said. He quoted examples of great poets Kabir and Meera, whose educational qualifications are not known.

Discussing his personal experience, Dubey said, “One of the kids in my family committed suicide, when he was seventh standard.” He explained that the boy was unable to deal with the stress of homework.

“He could not complete his work and unable to bear the pressure anymore, he tied a string across his neck and hanged himself through the balcony,”

Dubey shared in a teary voice. While he could not bring back the little boy, he decided to help other children through his words.

“I have written a book ‘Gaurav’ about a boy who commits suicide and its effects, further, I am making a short film about the same,” Dubey said.