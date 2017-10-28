Indore: HC questions working and integrity of Index medical college

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court questioned the working and integrity of Index Medical College and Research Centre as the college “enhanced” practical marks of three MBBS students, who were declared fail, and sent the same to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) for updating the results.

Rejecting the plea to modify results, division bench of justice PK Jaiswal and justice Virendra Singh observed that the college in connivance with the petitioner (students) had revised practical marks. MBBS second professional exam results were declared by DAVV on May 27.

Rishi Chaturvedi, Vaibhav Trivedi and Siddharth Shukla were among the students, who were declared fail in the exams. However, the trio claimed that they were declared fail due to error made by the college in printing practical exam marks in counter foil sent to the university on the basis of which their results were prepared. The colleges had also admitted to its mistake and sent a revised counter foil to the university on June 6, urging it to update the results but to no avail.

The university denied updating the results stating that it did not find any mistake in the first counter file dated March 5, which was undersigned by one internal and two external experts. To this, the students moved court seeking direction for the university to update their results on the basis of second counter foil.

After hearing all the parties, the court observed that in the second counter foil dated June 6, at the top, the date was mentioned February 2 and at the bottom where the signature of the external examiners were marked, the date was mentioned as June 6.

“Earlier, the college submitted the counter foil on March 3 and thereafter second counter foil itself creates prima-facie doubt in mind. We find no error or mistake committed on part of the university,” the judges observed.

They also observed that the college in connivance with the petitioners issued letter dated June 6 stating that due to oversight, it had not entered the petitioner students’ practical marks properly. Citing this statement, the court stated: “This shows the working and integrity of the college.”

With these observations, the court also dismissed the petition saying that there was no clerical or arithmetical error in the process of calculation or computerisation of marks; so, there is no question to direct the university to modify the results based on the second counter foil dated June 6.