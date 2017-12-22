Indore: HC exempts ailing student from Aadhaar enabled finger print verification for patwari exam

Indore: A 25-year-old student challenged the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) in high court over Aadhaar enabled

finger print scanner for the aspirants to take the exam and rather suggested them to use Iris scanner for the same, as his finger prints would not match in the former system due to the skin disease he was suffering. The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has given him relief on

Thursday by granting him permission to take the exam and also, ordered the MPPEB not declare his result without leave of the court.

Shubham Nagar, resident of Gumasta Nagar, filed a writ petition in the court stating that he was suffering from skin disorder palmar hyperhidrosis due to which his finger prints would not match with the earlier ones stored in the Aadhaar enabled system. Shubham had also produced certificates provided by the HoD of Dermatology department in support of his claim after which the court gave him a relief of six weeks and ordered the board to allow him taking the exam without matching his fingerprints through the Aadhaar enabled system. I learnt about the disease palmar hyperhidrosis after being rejected from an interview for a bank job held on December 12 last. The bank officials told me that my finger prints were not matching with the biometric entry they have, forcing me to quit, Shubham said.

He added that doctors of private and government hospitals confirmed about my disease in which I get excessive sweat on my palms. However, to ones wonder the government institutions didnt consider it as a disease and provide me any certificate for the same. I tried to get a medical certificate of my ailment from the district collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and even civil surgeon to manage entry to the exam, but they refused citing the same reason that they do not consider it a disease. Board officials too refused to listen to my problem and fed up with all the vain efforts, I filed the petition and got relief from the court, the visibly relaxed Shubham said. Shubham has sent the court orders to the MPEB and now, studying hard to take the exam on December 26.