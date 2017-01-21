Indore: HC dismisses contempt petition against DAVV

Indore: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt petition filed against Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) by Victoria College.

In its petition, the college had alleged that the DAVV had not complied with the orders given by the court on its previous petition.

The university rubbished the charges giving a copy of speaking order passed by it on the direction of the HC on the petition filed by the college.

“The college had filed a petition claiming that it was denied 50 per cent exemption on affiliation fee as prescribed in Statute 27 of the varsity. In its petition, the college had claimed that it was a minority college and operates from a rural area,” said Sumant Katiyal, director of college development council at DAVV.

“The court had directed us to pass a speaking order in the matter which we had soon after a copy of the court’s ruling was received by us. In our order, we had denied the college’s claim that it operates from rural area” Katiyal said adding that yet the college filed contempt petition against the university.

Katiyal said that the DAVV on Monday furnished a copy of its order in the court after which the contempt petition was dismissed.

The DCDC also stated that it gave proof to the court that the college comes within the city limits.