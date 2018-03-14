Indore: HC contempt notice to IMC chief for failing to form ward committee

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued contempt notice to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Manish Singh for not constituting ward committees despite the court’s order for the same.

The contempt petition was filed by the former corporator Dilip Koushal for non-compliance of the court’s order dated September 5, 2017 wherein Singh was directed to constitute ward committees within a period of four weeks.

“As per Indian Constitution, a ward committee has to be constituted over one lakh population each. As the population of Indore is about 22 lakh as per census 2011, as many as 22 ward committees should have been constituted in the Indore municipal limits but to no avail so far,” said senior advocate Manohar Dalal, counsel of the petitioner.

As per the norms, the ward committee should be constituted within 30 days from the date of elected mayor taking charge.

As the norms were not met with, Koushal had filed the petition in 2016 and court had directed the municipal commissioner to do the needful. “The commissioner had filed sought time which was granted to him by the court but he still did not do the needful,” Dalal said.

Order to another petition filed by Koushal in 2017 also directed the municipal commissioner to form ward committees and granted four weeks to him but to no avail. To this, Koushal had filed contempt petition on which notice was issued to Singh on Tuesday.