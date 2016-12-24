Indore: Have made father’s dream of serving nation come true

Indore: With optimistic approach and hard work, 18-year-old Akshat Kaushal cleared Services Selection Board (SSB) for National Defence Academy (NDA) without going to coaching institutes. Making his father’s dreams come true and making his family proud, he has been able to inspire people to work towards their goal with confidence.

Sharing his story, Akshat said, “I was seven-year-old when my father passed away.” His father’s liver had some serious problems from which he could not recover.

“I faintly remember my father but I clearly remember his dream,” Akshat said. His father wanted him to become an army officer.

“My father gave me a dream to join armed forces, specifically Air Force as fighter pilot and serve my country,” Akshat said. Dream of becoming an army officer became his goal as he came to know about army lifestyle and discipline.

“I would dream of becoming an officer in my sleep and would study and prepare myself for it during the day,” Akshat said. While he saw army as his dream life, his family read news about army only during encounters.

“When all my family heard about it, they felt de-motivated and tried to divert my mind from armed forces,” Akshat shared. Understanding his family’s feelings, he started preparing for IIT-JEE as well.

Putting his efforts if not his soul into preparations of IIT-JEE, he cleared JEE mains and got 2,000 rank in JEE advance. “I could not get into my choice of IIT but honestly, I was not disappointed, because my dream was different,” Akshat said.

I had attempted NDA test in April 2016 i.e. before JEE mains and advance. “I decided to take a drop and I was confident that I will get a call from the NDA,” Akshat said.

His confidence did not fail. He received call for SSB interview in Bangalore. “My uncle (Suryakant) stood by me, when my grandmother (Laxmi), mom (Sumitra) and sister (Anjali) felt that I should pursue engineering instead,” Akshat said.

Following his dreams, he asked his uncle to help him in preparation. “I had studied for NDA, but I had no idea how to clear the SSB,” Akshat said.

Suryakant requested his friend Major Saurabh Bhagwat to guide Akshat for SSB. “Major Bhagwat told me one to wear formals, second, take up running and push ups and third, remember to be confident and humble with a smile,” Akshat shared.

Incorporating his tips, Akshat wore formals as often as possible, ran every day and tried to stay happy and humble. “Unfortunately, I had stress fracture in my leg, but I continued to run,” Akshat said.

Fracture worsened and he was forced to stop running. “I consulted a physiotherapist and took rest, but did not have enough time because SSB interview was scheduled in the same week,” Akshat said.

Without losing confidence, he went for the interview. “First day, we filled forms and second day, we had a screening test,” Akshat said. In the screening test, out of 150 candidates only 28 were shortlisted for further interview.

“I was shortlisted, but in the evening, my leg hurt so I consulted medical consultant there,” Akshat said. Medical consultant told him it was nothing to worry about, but after psychology test, the pain aggravated.

“He gave me painkillers and I had to attempt physical fitness test next,” Akshat said. He felt disheartened and told the officer that he can’t give physical test.

“I called my uncle, who motivated me and made me realise that I had only this opportunity to live my dream,” Akshat said. Finding his inner strength, he decided to try the test even though officers had excused him.

“I told them that I would try and I am not sure if I can do it,” Akshat said. His inner strength was much stronger than his stress fracture. “I completed the test, which felt like I had already won the biggest battle despite body pain,” Akshat said.

Following the test, he was interviewed by a Brigadier and then by 11 officers in the conference. “They recommended me and it felt like I was flying in the sky,” Akshat said. Out of 28 shortlisted candidates, only eight candidates were recommended to join the NDA.

“There were some candidates, who looked much stronger than me , and I was disappointed to see them going back,” Akshat said. However, he understood that Army needs people who are not only physically strong but also emotionally, mentally strong and socially adaptable.

While his dream of joining armed forces came true, he could not make it to the Indian Air Force, because his eyesight was weaker than the required standards.

On his way back, Uri attacks made news where 17 soldiers were killed and 19 were injured. “After that news, women in my family refused to let me join the army,” Akshat said. He could not leave his dreams after coming so close to it. With constant convincing by Akshat and Suryakant, their family members agreed and Akshat finally joined the NDA.