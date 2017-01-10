Indore: Happily married, Love blossomed after chance meeting at picnic

Indore: Shaking and holding someone’s hand has a small difference but when cupid strikes one can feel the difference and live eternities in that one moment. Sparked by their attraction towards each other, Rinku Dey coming from a Bengali family and Apoorv Jadhav coming from a Marathi family fell for each other the moment they first time held each other’s hand.

Sharing their love story, Rinku said, “Today, when I look back it seems amazing that we were in the same family and friends circle, but did not meet for 10 years, but yes, when we meet, we knew that we were meant to be together.” She elaborated that Apoorv was in her brother Rajneesh Suri’s friend circle.

Talking about how they met for the first time, Apoorv said, “It was quite dramatic, my friend Pankaj Madhukar had invited me to Choral for picnic.” While he was excited to spend the weekend with his friends, Rinku was apprehensive about some unknown friends to be joining their family trip.

While most of the gang travelled to Choral in a jeep, Rinku with her brother and Apoorv with his friend rode on bikes. “Apoorv was charming, he made everyone laugh and made a little place in my heart as well,” Rinku said.

While returning from Choral, their love story became dramatic as the two bikes rode under heavy rain. Though Apoorv did not say to her but he could not take his eyes off Rinku.

Their little meet remained a beautiful memory for next 10 months. “In October 2003, my brother Ricky Dey threw his birthday party, where Apoorv was also invited,” Rinku said. During the get-together, Apoorv fought with the DJ because the latter refused to play music after 11:30 pm. Their next meeting was not far, as all the friends participated in Durga puja celebrations in the city. “We met during the puja and all of us planned an overnight trip to Mandav,” Apoorv said.

While Rinku’s eyes waited for Apoorv, he joined the party late at Mandav. “Being in Mandav aka Pranay Nagari (meaning love city), there was romance in the air,” Apoorv said. The party moved from candlelit room to camp fire, where the group sang and chatted.

“As the last ones staying awake sang ‘zindagi gale laga le’, Rinku held my hand and I felt a spark,” Apoorv said. Their love blossomed thereafter. When it came to getting married, Apoorv stood strong on his word. “While her parents only checked my commitment towards her, my parents stood strongly against my union with a Bengali girl,” Apoorv shared.

However, standing strong on his ground and with help from his four sisters, he was able to convince his parents in three months. Planning to live their life as romantically as their love story, they both quit their jobs and started a school. “What is the use of being together if we are not spending our time together, Rinku told me and she is right,” Apoorv said.