Indore: Following Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s recommendation, collector P Narahari has approved seven construction projects under Local Area Development Schemes. The cleared projects include road construction in ward no. 17, community building in ward no. 14 and hall construction in ward no. 1. Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation would be the construction agency. Rural engineering services department will be the construction agency for C C Road at Nirman School in Sanwer and women advocate hall and toilets at Depalpur district court.
Indore: Hall for women advocates at Depalpur district court
