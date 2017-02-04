Indore: Haldi-kumkum programme by Shri Gaud Women’s Board

Dewas: Shri Gaud Women’s Board organised a haldi-kumkum programme haldi-kumkum programme at Shri Gaud cooperative organisation Civil Line, Mendhaki Road where a large number of women from the community participated to make the event successful. Hymns, folk songs, music, dance performances of kids, cultural programmes were organised at the event.

Items and accessories depicting marriage were distributed to married women and awards were given. Krishna Pandya, Kanta Pandya, Jyoti Upadhyay, Krishna Tiwari, Usha Dubey, Bhagwanti Pandya, Rekha Tiwari, Lalita Joshi, Parvati Joshi, Rekha Joshi and Sindhu Joshi were present among the executive members.