 Indore-Habibjanj train halts at Berchha

Indore : The Indore-Habibganj-Indore train (no 19323/19324) has begun to halt at Berchha railway station from Saturday.

According to information, the decision has been taken on the demand made by passengers of the region. The train will make a halt on experimental basis.

MP Manohar Utwal and DRM RN Sunkar showed a green flag to the train at a function organised on Saturday.

The Indore-Habibganj train will arrive at Berchha at 8.22/8.24 am. Habibganj-Indore train will arrive at the station at 7.20/7.22 pm.

The decision about its continuity would be taken by western railway after assessing the sale of tickets and volume of passenger traffic.