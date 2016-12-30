Indore: Guru Gobind Singh worked to wake up India says Arun Jain

Mandsaur: A lecture was organised as part of the celebrations of 350th Prakash Parva of Guru Gobind Singh here on Wednesday. Addressing on this occasion, zonal pracharak of Rashtriya Swyamsewak Sangh (RSS) Arun Jain said the tradition of sacrifice started during the time of Guru Gobind Singh.

Jain said Guru Gobind Singh was such a personality who taught people the path of worshipping strength and power through ‘bhakti’. He added that the history of Sikh community was serving the soil of motherland and sacrifice life for this purpose.

The programme was presided over by regional president of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat Sardar Ajeet Singh Narang. Narang said on this occasion that Guru Gobind Singh had given weapons in the hands of worshippers for the security of the motherland. Guruji formed the army of brave solders and gave the name Khalsa army. Special guest of the programme was director of MP Punjabi Sahitya Akademi Sardar Indrajeet Singh Khanuja.

During the function, chairman of Shree Guru Gobind Singh 350th Prakash Parva Utsav Samiti PL Labana, MP Sudhir Gupta, chairman of MP Kisan Kalyan Ayog Banshilal Gurjar, MLAs Kailash Chawla, Jagdish Deora, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, Chander Singh Sisodiya, Dilip Singh Parihar and others were also present.