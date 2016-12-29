Indore: Gurmeet Narang serving people with life-changing stories

Indore: Bringing happiness to people’s life through storytelling and encouraging people to engage in serving others, 50-year-old businessman Gurmeet Narang runs Tavleen Foundation for uplifting people through his various campaigns. To generate funds for helping orphans in the villages, Narang recently launched his second book ’My Happiness’, which is available in exchange of donations.

Sharing his vision, Narang said, I do not run an NGO, but I do believe in sewa, i.e. service for people without any selfish means or return gifts. He elaborated that serving people brings inner happiness and multiplies positivity in the world.

Talking about his book, Narang said, “I am not a born writer, but being an avid reader and after going through some experiences, I started writing first about engineering and management and now, life”. His first book about life was inspired by teachings of a guru.

Discussing how he spends money earned from books, Narang said, “Money is not the concern when it comes books, I want people to value them and also serve the society by sharing their blessings”. He elaborated that the donation collected from books is used to finance books, clothes and food for orphans.

“I visit nearby villages whenever I get time from work”, Narang said. During these visits, he meets children in these villages and shares life-changing stories with them.

“I take some goodies, whatever I have collected through donations and whatever I can afford for them during these visits”, Narang said. While managing his business and visits to villages, he is still taking out time and working on his third book ‘I am at home’.

While most people are planning New Year party and trying to start the year with what makes them happy, Narang is planning to drive to a village near Ujjain and making the day and year special for children there.

“I got an invite for speaking to children in the village and there could be no better way to start the year of positivity”, he said.

Sharing his planning for the year 2017, Narang shared that they are launching a new campaign. “Recently, I have come across many children who are falling into depression”, he said.

He elaborated that due to rising stress levels and lack of communication between children and parents, even children are falling in the trap of depression.

“Youngsters are supposed to be lively, energetic and happy, so we will have a campaign named ’Jeena Hai Mujhe’ for them”, Narang said.

Talking about how he counsels them, Narang shared that listening is the first key. “I listen to them, understand and try to solve their problems and they need medication, then our Dr Chandra Agrawal helps out”, he said.

However, to encourage better ways of coming out of depression, Narang teaches meditation and training thought process. “Further, we have decided to celebrate 2017 as year of positivity”, he said.

He elaborated that most families do not interact and share happy positive moments. “We will encourage and guide people to have happy moments with their children, because life is too short”, Narang concluded.