Indore: Gulshan murder case accused held

Indore: One of the accused of notorious Gulshan murder case, who subsequently escaped during a court hearing, was nabbed by a team of Crime Branch from Pune.

The accused had assumed a new name and was living in Satna. He was nabbed after he had perpetrated a loot in Pune.

According to Crime Branch officials, Happy alias Rudraksh Agrawal (26) a resident of LIG Duplex, was one of the three accused in Gulshan Tejwani murder case. Gulshan, who hailed from Khandwa and was studying engineering in the city, was kidnapped on March 5, 2011 by Happy alias Rudraksh, Ravi alias Aditya Gurjar and Anshul alias Ansh Rajpoot for ransom. But they developed cold feet and murdered Gulshan after taking him to Rajasthan. They had also burnt Gulshan’s body to cover up their crime.

Vijay Nagar police had arrested the three accused and booked them under Sections 364A, 365 and 302 and during one of the hearings on July 15, 2013, Happy and Ravi Aditya escaped from the court. MG Road police had registered a case and a search was on for them since then.

Happy had assumed the name of Harsh Bansal and was living in Satna. After his arrest, he was asked for ID and he produced the driving licence, ATM card and PAN card in the name of Harsh Bansal.

His neighbours in Satna also recognized him as Harsh Bansal but something about him made police suspicious. During sustained questioning, Happy broke down and admitted that he was indeed Happy not Harsh.

Happy told the police that phones and SIM cards are easily available in small towns and that helped him evade arrest for so long. He was employed as a computer operator.

He and Aditya went to Jabapur, Nagpur, Raipur, Satna and they were arrested by Pune police for a robbery and were lodged in Yervada Jail. After obtaining bail, they never appeared for hearings in Pune.

Happy also lived in Nagpur under the name of Harsh Bharatiya and had a bank account in Nagpur in that name. Police had traced that account and by the time they visited Nagpur, Happy had left for Satna.

Both Happy and Aditya carried a reward of Rs 20000 on their heads. Third accused Anshul has been given life sentence while Aditya’s relative Virendra Gurjar has also been sentenced for aiding the accused.