Indore: GST Return Filing: Traders can now change registered mobile no, email id

Indore: Giving a big relief to traders, who were already hassled by compliances of Goods and Service Tax (GST), state GST department has now allowed the tax payers to change their registered mobile number and mail address in GST registration. Out of several reasons behind lesser number of returns filing, the prominent one was emergence of dispute between traders and their tax consultants due to confusion over the registration of the mobile numbers.

In fact, the problem has risen as at the time of taking GST registration, tax consultants had given their own mobile number and mail address instead of their client’s ones to receive One Time Password (OTP) for filing of the return.

Sources informed that tax consultants did this just to run the filing process smoothly. But, as the process of registering tax consultant’s contact details, which according to earlier provision were not allowed to change after registration, would come in the way of changing consultant for the OTP would be send to the registered mobile number and email id only, the provision has been changed.

High ranking sources at SGST department informed this correspondent that following the procedural difficulties, the department has extended the facility of changing registered mobile number and email address in GST registration number with immediate effect.

According to the new norms, a trader, manufacturer, service provider or aresponsible official of company will have to contact circle office of SGST department with his legitimate photo identity and application for changing his mobile number and email id, which will be further updated within 24 hours.

Sources further said that as there are many tax consultants, who used to apply the earlier provision to bind clients by filling their own mobile number and email address while getting GST number of their client, the move will also end the monopoly of tax consultant over their client.