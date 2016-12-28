Indore: GST registration crosses 2 lakh mark

Extended deadline of temporary enrollment is December 31

Indore: Over two lakh traders of the state have got temporary enrollment in Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal. Now, just 65,000 traders are left to enroll their names in the portal on or before December 31.

Tax consultants say the figure shows growing zeal among traders and businessmen towards the new indirect tax regime.

According to official information by Tuesday, the number of seeking temporary enrollment or registration on GST portal has crossed two lakhs mark. It is said 2.65 lakh traders are registered with the Commercial Tax Department and more traders will enroll before December 31.

Temporary enrollment at GST portal was started on November 30 and ended it on December 15. But looking at encouraging response from traders, the deadline was extended to December 20, later to December 24 and December 31. However, even if any trader of businessman failed to get register at GST portal then the same process would reopen from February 1 and this would be open-ended.

CBEC Mitra: New GST help desk

Directorate General of Systems, New Delhi has started new CBEC GST help desk called— CBEC Mitra— with an interactive voice response system (IVR). The help desk will be operational 24×7. Toll free number of CBEC MITRA is 1800 1200 232 and e-mail id is: [email protected]