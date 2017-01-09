Indore: GST enrollment, CTD arm-twisting opposed

Indore: The Commercial Tax Department (CTD) has stared arm-twisting on those traders who have not yet migrated to the GST portal. It has threatened to cancel their Traders Identification Number (TIN) if they fail to do so.

However, the Commercial Tax Practitioners Association (CTPA) and MP Tax Law Bar Association (MPLBA) have strongly opposed the move.

It is learnt that the CTD has issued an e-mail to its field officers on January 4 said: ‘We have been able to achieve GST data migration for 80% of dealers, who have shared provisional IDs. However, for remaining dealers we are still find it a challenge to ensure compliance. Therefore, you are asked to take action against such dealers who have not filed returns for FY 2015-16 or FY 2016-17 and not paid any tax for FY 2015-16 or FY 2016-17 and not taken any step for the GST migration. In the mail field officers were asked to identify all those dealers and after due notice, take action against such dealers.”

Both CTPA and MPTLBA described the move ‘unjust’ and strongly opposed it.

They alleged that the department was doing so to achieve first place in the GST enrollment in the country. But while doing so it’s crossing the lines. They argued that in the proposed GST law exception for getting registration is being given to traders with turnover up to Rs 20 lakh, while in the VAT Act this limit is Rs 10 lakh.

Thus, why should a trader whose turnover is under Rs 20 lakh migrate to the GST? If a trader gets registered in GST then he would have to apply for cancellation of GST registration number.

Tax consultants give memo to commissioner. A meeting of members of CTPA was held on Saturday, where members discussed the matter. It was decided that over 1000 members of both the associations would protest the move of CTD and submit memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of every district.