Indore: Greenheart band inspires people to plant trees through music

Indore: The Greenheart band performed at a concert in a local school by Padma Shri Janak McGilligan Palta on Sunday and encouraged audience into planting trees. The concert aimed at entertaining and motivating people towards planting trees as responsible citizens. The band was led by James Dean Conklin.

Team members included songwriter, singer, guitarist Fred Gillen Jr; songwriter and singer Brooke Campbell, photographer and architect Jim Metzger. The band performed using solar-powered instruments. They band gave small demonstration on renewable energy-systems and plastic recycling.

Janak and Conklin addressed the gathering and discussed United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The musical performance began with Indian greetings ‘Namaste’. Starting with ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ verses, the music was exciting and spiritual. Addressing the gathering, Conklin said, “Our aim is simply to bring the music to you in a way that it does not hurt the environment.” He explained that solar-powered instruments can be easily built by using solar plates.

“We speak for trees, rivers, air and everything beautiful on this planet, requesting you to join us in conserving our biodiversity,” Conklin said. He urged audience join in singing their songs. “When you hear their song, millions praying all at once, it is a sound you will never forget, We’re gathered here today to do a sacred thing, sing, sing, sing,” the lyrics quoted explaining the importance of working together.

Most of the songs concentrated on importance of togetherness and faith in superior power. “Tie the trash, tie the trash, make it work for you. Tie the trash tie the trash, before the trash ties you from the rivers and the streets people young and old working together hand in hand to turn trash into gold,” another song titled lovely day asking people to reduce waste.

Considering the audience’s preference, they played Ghanan Ghanan’ a popular Bollywood song. Gillen, Campbell and Metzger said, “We perform the mantra ‘Jai Maa Durga’ to show our respect and hope for gender equality and a balance between man and woman. We believe that the power of woman, and the feminine energy of ‘Maa’ will help and heals this planet.”