Dewas: The birth anniversary of the 24th Jain Tirthankara (ford maker) Mahavir Swami was celebrated with great zeal and exuberance. A grand procession was taken out with a chariot of lord Mahavira bedecked with silver decorations. The procession was welcomed by various religious, social, industrial and political organisations. Religious programmes were performed under the guidance of Sadhvi Shuchipragya Shriji, Saumyavarsha Shriji and Ramyavarsha Shriji. Inspired by Clean India campaign, Jain Society arranged a special vehicle, which collected all the disposal and flowers left on the road.
Indore: Grand procession marks Mahavir Jayanti
