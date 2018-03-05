Indore: Grand farewell to seniors @ Ayyappa Public School

Indore: Sri Ayyappa Public School organised farewell for its outgoing students during the weekend. As the seniors reminisced their fun-filled days in school, juniors welcomed them in traditional way, with various games and cultural programmes being organised to give them a final gala treat.

Head girl Soniya Thakur lit the traditional lamp to inaugurate the programme and school prayer was presented for one last time for the outgoing students. Everyone took pledge for working towards betterment of the society as well as the country while academic director of the school Sasikala Nair pledged to contribute for the welfare of the society. Boys too pledged to respect women.

Miss Farewell title was conferred on Tanisha Dheriya, while Abhishek Jangid bagged Mr Farewell title. Laxmi Tiwari won Miss Versatile, Soniya Thakur won Miss Courteous Sea and Sonu Raika bagged Mr Epitome of Decency titles at the event.

Chairperson Asha Nair, directors Vinod Nair, RK Nair, Chandrashekharan and president of LACS, Sajan Panicker blessed the students. School principal Sunanda Yadav wished lots of success to the outgoing students.