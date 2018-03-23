Indore: Govt to provide perks to docs, treatment cost to patient

Indore: Aimed at making country tuberculosis free by 2025, government has decided to provide perks to doctors and also, the cost of treatment per month to the patients. However, the government has also made provisions to punish doctors who would fail to notify the authorities considered about the disease.

As per the recent gazette notification issued by the government, doctors who are treating a patient suffering from TB or have come to know about such a patient, should inform and notify the nodal officer about the same.

“Doctors failing to inform about TB patients may face strict action and can be even punished with at least six months of imprisonment. The action would come under the offences defined as negligent in preventing spread of the disease dangerous to life,” district TB officer Dr Vijay Chhajlani said.

Meanwhile state TB control officer Dr Atul Kharrate informed nthat “The government though had made the provision of paying Rs 500 to each TB patient per month many months ago the notification has been issued on Thursday.” He added that each doctor will also get Rs 1.000 for notifying the patients as well as the concerned authorities about the disease.

Health events galore on World TB Day tomorrow

In view of spreading awareness among people against the contagious TB disease, the World TB Day will be observed on Saturday in city with much enthusiasm, said officials of Centre for Eliminating Tuberculosis from India (CETI) during a programme held here under their ‘World TB Week’ observation on Thursday.

Various programmes to observe the week have been organised by several organisations including the CETI which will hold a health check-up camp in Khajrana area with the help of other NGOs. “We have also conducted a survey in the area in which symptoms of the disease have been detected in 100 patients. We will go through final screening of these patients and those having disease will be gone through full treatment,” programme manager of CETI, Sangeeta Pathak said.