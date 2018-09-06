Indore: Govt says no to private practice; doctors say nothing doing

Indore: Health services in medical colleges and associate hospitals may be affected in the state as Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association members have decided to tender mass resignation if state government bans their private medical practice and stops non-practicing allowance.

At a meeting held on Tuesday, MPMTA-Indore’s office bearers have asked members to prepare for mass resignation to protest against government’s proposed move to stop Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) and ban practice.

Association president Dr Poonam Mathur said government decision will affect services of medical teachers of non-clinical subjects and also of those practicing without taking NPA. “State government has mooted all these proposals when we asked for seventh pay commission. Getting seventh pay commission is our right as they are giving it to other department employees,” she added.

Additional chief secretary Radheshyam Julania asked medical teachers to take incentives under Ayushman Bharat Scheme for holding OPDs in hospitals and to stop practice at a recent meeting.

“We are ready to work under Ayushman Bharat Scheme but we will not give up NPA and practice. NPA is important for teachers of non-clinical subjects and practice for clinical ones. We are also ready to donate incentives of Ayushman Bharat for welfare of institution,” she added.

The association will take decision on mass resignation at next meeting to be held within 10 days. Its members are planning to meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard.

Govt proposals:

Medical teachers should stop private practice, work under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Teachers can hold paid OPDs in government hospitals, get incentives of Ayushman Bharat

No NPA for medical teachers especially for non-clinical subject teachers

Accept govt proposals to get benefits of seventh pay commission

MPMTA’s take