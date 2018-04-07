Indore: Governor directs DAVV to carry out study on govt schemes

Indore: Governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel on Friday directed Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and other universities in the state to conduct study on government schemes to assess whether they were serving their purpose.

She also directed the universities to adopt villages in their respective jurisdictions to transform them into model villages. The universities were also instructed to educate rural people on cleanliness and its benefits. The institutions were told to take help of aanganwadis for spreading benefits of cleanliness among rural people.

The instructions were issued during a meeting of vice-chancellors chaired by Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday. In the meeting, the V-Cs gave presentations on their universities. “After seeing the presentations, the chancellor emphasised on the need for the studies on government schemes to know whether they are serving their purpose,” DAVV vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said.

He further said that the chancellor was of a view that the universities should undertake studies and submit reports with recommendations to the government so that shortcoming in the scheme can be addressed. Dhakad said DAVV will rope in researchers for conducting studies on government schemes including Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Ladali Laxmi Yojna, Public Service Guarantee Scheme.

He also said that the university would adopt villages and task services of NSS cadets for this purpose. “We will install solar panels for street lights, setup bio-gas plants, connect villages to main roads and ask our students to teach children in rural areas,” said Dhakad.

Guv sees academic calendar prepared by varsities

The presentations made by V-Cs remained focused on academic calendar, transparency in exam and evaluation, pending results and status of autonomous projects. Vice-chancellors of all universities presented their academic calendars. Chancellor directed the universities to implement automation projects at the earliest.