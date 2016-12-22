Indore: Government to start semen bank to increase male participation in family planning

Indore: If everything goes smoothly, Indore will soon get a facility to preserve men’s semen for lifetime without any cost. The facility will be provided by the government to increase males’ participation in family planning and the NITI Ayog has agreed to a proposal given by senior surgeon Dr Lalit Mohan Pant.

Principal secretary, Health Gauri Singh has also asked the department officials to prepare a plan under the supervision of Dr Pant.

Dr Pant has also been conducting an opinion poll over various platforms of social media to check the reaction of people on the issue.

“I have got the nod from NITI Ayog and will prepare a plan with the officials of health department to turn it to reality,” Dr Pant said. He said that it is irony that the male participation towards family planning in our country is just 0.7 percent. Main reason behind this is illiteracy, myths and social pressure.

“Women are facing the heat as they are forced to opt the ways of family planning in our male-dominated society. Even educated people believe that vasectomy will decrease their semen count or it will affect their sexual life,” the surgeon said.

Women face more complications and pain in opting for sterilization and men can gift a painless life to their partners.

“Preserving semen will give men the facility to use their semen at any age for being a father even after vasectomy. This will not affect their body and not even chances of being father but will help the women to get relief from the responsibility,” Dr Pant added.

Process of freezing sperm is less expensive as the sperm can be preserved in liquid nitrogen. Pre-freezing analysis will be done before freezing and the bank will inform the person about the quality of semen. “It will also be helpful for cancer patients as they can preserve their sperm before going through chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” he said.

Impossible to provide bed to all women for sterilization

Doctors get the target of sterilizing 1 percent population per year in the state. Present population of MP is 7.30 crore and the target of sterilization is 7.03 lakh per year. “Woman sterilization is complicated and long process while non scalpel vasectomy for men is simple and safe process. Facilities in the Govt hospitals are limited and increase in male participation will give relief to the government as well as to women,” Dr Pant said.