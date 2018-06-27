Indore: Government seeks to know DAVV’s plan for A++ accreditation

Indore: Governor and Chancellor of State universities, Anandiben Patel has sought Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s work plan to secure top ranking from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). In a letter addressed to DAVV and 11 other universities, OSD (higher education) Ajay Prakash Khare said that the Chancellor would chair a meeting of vice chancellors at Raj Bhawan on July 2.

“The VC will have to give a presentation before the Chancellor on their work plan for achieving A++ accreditation from NAAC. The university should give copy of the presentation in advance to the Raj Bhawan and to the Department of Higher Education (DHE),” he said.

The DHE also sent a 24-point agenda to the universities and sought information on a prescribed format from them. Important issues on agenda are pending results, grant if any lapsed, academic calendar made or not, when academic session will start and funds sanctioned under RUSA scheme are utilised or not.

The agenda also seeks to know if the universities have adopted villages, children suffering from TB or not. The Raj Bhawan also wants to know if the university made any record which featured in Guinness World of Records or Limca Book of Records, or does it offer course in Yoga. It also sought to know if there is any subject in which PhD is not offered at the universities.