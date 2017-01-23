Indore: Government hospitals should have acupuncture centres says Doctors

Indore: The two-day AAICON 2016- 17 organised by Acupuncture Association of India concluded at Brilliant Convention Centre on Sunday wherein doctors stressed on the presence of acupuncture centres in government hospitals.

The participants doctors arrived from all over the country said that if hospitals set up an acupuncture centre along with physiotherapy, about 70 percent better results can be seen in the treatment of diseases.

The experts also claimed that allopathy provides treatment on the basis of symptoms whereas the tissue healing by acupuncture can give even better results. “The body parts can also be saved from side effects without giving any type of medicine,” they said.

On the last day of the conference, Dr BJ Bhattacharya (Kolkata) read papers based on autism. He said that better results can be seen with acupuncture in the cases related to neurological disorder. “If a patient suffering from paralysis is given acupuncture along with physiotherapy, the possibility of him/her coming to normal life increases with a fast pace.”

He said that acupuncture centres are operated in three government hospitals of Kolkata where good results are also seen. The infrastructure cost is quite less in acupuncture for which it should get recognition. It ultimately gives benefit to the patients.

Operating a 34-bed acupuncture hospital in Maharashtra and working on orthopaedic diseases, Dr Shazad Beramji said that acupuncture gives 90 percent relief in the case of slip disk.

“30 to 40 percent knees do not require transplantation. Whereas, acupuncture is also beneficial on patients operated for knee transplantation as it reduces the possibility of arthritis and provides relief in the pain as well,” he said.

Beramji stated that acupuncture has delivered better results in the pain caused by cancer.

It’s generally seen when a thumb of diabetic patient is wounded allopathy provides only one solution – thumb amputation, where as treatment through acupuncture can save it from amputation,” he added.

Conference chairman Dr Nilesh Patel informed the gathering about acupuncture treatment given in wounds caused by eczema and skin problems along with varicovein. He said that many diseases like orthopaedic, diabetes, gastric problem, IVF, respiratory failure etc can also be treated while giving acupuncture treatment for obesity.

Dr Patel said that fat reduction in turn reduces pressure on heart and breathing related problems.

The fat people running on tread mill may face high possibility of arthritis.

Conference secretary Dr Madhvi Patel said that Indore has got the golden opportunity to host International conference on acupuncture in 2018. Dr Nilesh Patel was honoured for best paper in the concluding session of the conference on the subject- skin disease treatment with acupuncture and vega test use in functional disorder.