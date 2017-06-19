Indore: Goldsmith commits suicide

Indore: A 33-year-old goldsmith committed suicide by consuming toilet cleaner at his home under Sarafa police station area on Saturday. The reason of his taking the extreme step could not be established yet, as no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Netai Bhunia, hailed from West Bengal and was staying in a rented house at Khajuri Bazaar in the city. He was employed as a goldsmith with a bullion trader at Sarafa Bazaar.

Netai consumed toiled cleaner on Saturday and was rushed to MY hospital in critical condition, where he died during treatment. Police have informed his family members and started investigation into the case.

Rs 30,000 stolen from doctor’s car

Thieves took away Rs 30,000 from the car of a city doctor in Rajendra Nagar area on Saturday. Police said that Dr Shyam Agrawal lodged a complaint, stating he went for some work after parking his car near Choithram Mandi Gate, when thieves broke the car’s windscreen to take away the bag containg Rs 30,000 cash and other valuables. Police are examining CCTV footage around the area to identify the culprit.