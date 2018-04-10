Indore: Gold, narcotics trafficking on DRI radar says additional director Shravan Kumar

Indore: Shravan Kumar, the additional director of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), said that smuggling of gold and narcotics drugs is rising in the country.

“DRI will foil these attempts, so it has expanded its administrative set-up in MP. Therefore, DRI has upgraded its Indore regional unit as a zonal unit,” Kumar told mediapersons here on Monday. The zonal unit will now be headed by officer of additional director general rank.

Responding to a query, Kumar said gold smuggling takes place mostly through air route. Most of the smuggling takes place along Myanmar border. He said the narcotic drugs are smuggled in similar way. Talking about the reason of rise in illegal trade of narcotics, he said money margin is huge.

Owing to the best performance shown by DRI’s Indore regional unit, which comes under Mumbai zone, it has been upgraded as zonal unit, separating it from Mumbai. Kumar is appointed as the first additional director general of Indore zonal unit.

Those present on the occasion included CGST commissioner Neerav Kumar Malick, assistant director of DRI regional unit Sai Krishna Hatangadi. Indore zonal units will cover MP and Chhattisgarh both, under which there will be one zonal units in Bhopal and Raipur, which also became operational from Monday.