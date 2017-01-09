Indore: GMPE, a gift of IIM-I to executives of Malwa says Prof Bhatta

Indore: At the inaugural ceremony of the second batch of ‘General Management Programme for Executives’ (GMPE), Indian Institute of Management Indore’s management development programme (MDP) chairman NMK Bhatta said that GMPE is a gift of IIM Indore for working executives of the Malwa region.

“This programme has been launched following longstanding demand by executives of Madhya Pradesh. The programme is receiving overwhelming response and it is because of this reason we have inducted the second batch of the GMPE just within four months after enrolling the maiden batch,” he said while adding the participations of GMPE.

“The programme focuses on the learning requirements of working professionals in the industry.

This programme is being continued at a very moderate fee more as a corporate social responsibility of the institute to the state where it is operating,” Bhatta said requesting participants to take the programme very seriously and put in their best efforts to derive maximum value. A total of 41 participants had registered for the programme.

Aditya Shrivastava, senior vice-president and head manufacturing operations, VE Commercial Vehicles Indore, was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony.

In his keynote address, Shrivastava told the audience that in this world of VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Chaos & Confusion and Ambiguity), programmes of this nature help executives to face challenges more effectively and transform their entire career paths.

He also advised the participants to concentrate on time management, change management and people management to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

A senior faculty member of IIM Indore, Prof Ganesh Kumar said that this is a unique programme being offered by the IIM and he is very pleased with the first batch that is already in progress. He advised the participants to divide their time judiciously among their family, work and this course.

Many prominent industrialists of the region and the families of the participants were present at the function.

GMPE is a one year weekend certification programme which focuses on the interest of working executives. The classes for the programme are held on Sundays.

The objective of the programme is to introduce the participants to the recent developments in the business models, management theory and practices and prepare them for higher management roles. At the end of the academic sessions, the participants will take up a project work as a part of requirement of the programme.